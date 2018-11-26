County begins crackdown to recover Sh15B in rates from developers

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The Nairobi County government has started a crackdown on rate defaulters and aims to recover Sh15 billion from city developers.

The operation has seen eight buildings whose owners owe City Hall Sh7.8 million closed down.

The tenants will be required to pay their rent to City Hall until the debt is cleared.

At least four buildings in the city centre were affected. They were said to owe between Sh536,394 and Sh6.8 million.

According to information from City Hall, most of the defaulting developers are located in the central business district, Parklands, Kilimani, Thika Road and Ngara.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the crackdown was provided for in the County Rating Act. He said his administration was facing challenges implementation development projects because of the rate debt.

