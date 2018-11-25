survey
Trade Bank of Iraq, StanChart, GE close $600 mln power finance deal

By Reuters | Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 10:51, Updated November 25th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

DUBAI- Trade Bank of Iraq, Standard Chartered and General Electric closed a $600 million financing agreement to fund a power project in Iraq, the trio said on Sunday.

Aimed at delivering more than two gigawatts of new power to Iraq, the ‘Power up Plan’ was part of the country’s rebuilding and modernisation scheme, the parties said in a statement.

The financing agreement is the largest bespoke letter of credit confirmation and discounting transaction of its kind in the region.

Iraq’s government has been striving to close a gap between electricity demand and supply.

