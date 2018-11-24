survey
Kenya to get bulk of Sh8b EU funding Next Story
Regulator to review programming code Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Longhorn Publishers targets expansion to Southern Africa

By Macharia Kamau | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 19:18 GMT +3
Mr Maxwell Wahome the Group Managing Director for Longhorn Publishers Limited.

Listed publisher, Longhorn, is targeting more Southern African countries in its geographical expansion strategy.

The move, according to the firm's statement, is meant to reduce reliance on the Kenyan coursebook market and deepen its operations across the region.

ALSO READ: Rebranding. Phoenix Assurance is now MUA

The company said it is evaluating a number of countries in the region that it has earmarked for expansion next year.

“Expansion remains a key pillar in our new strategic plan. We plan to deepen our presence in existing markets and to open up new ones within the Southern Africa region,” said Managing Director Maxwell Wahome (right).

In East Africa, the publisher has operations in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia while it sells products in Malawi, Zambia, South Sudan and Senegal through distributor agreements. The firm said it has digitised over 300 of its products.  

RELATED TOPICS:
Longhorn Publishers
Books
Book Publishers

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Who will stop this new economic meltdown?

Who will stop this new economic meltdown?

Audio books that excite learning for disabled pupils

Audio books that excite learning for disabled pupils




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited