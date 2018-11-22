Uhuru and Mozambican President Nyusi sign agreements

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 21st 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) greets Mozambique president Filipe Nyusi after addressing the press at State House. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

Kenya and Mozambique have inked an agreement to scrap visa on arrival for diplomats and local nationals and will in the next few months draft a double tax agreement.

Addressing a joint media conference yesterday at State House Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Mozambique counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, welcomed the signing of the agreement, saying it would promote better relations between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Kenyans finally get direct entry to Mozambique

Kenya and Mozambique yesterday signed a number of bilateral agreements in business, technology, environment and mineral management.

The two leaders said the journey to have a visa-free entry for nationals of both countries began with Uhuru’s visit to Maputo in March this year.

“I am very happy that together with my brother Hon Nyusi, we have agreed to allow free movement of people under the newly-penned visa agreement to facilitate trade and tourism and private sector investment,” Uhuru said.