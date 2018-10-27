Barclays Kenya begins change to Absa brand

| Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 26th 2018 at 18:14 GMT +3

Barclays Bank of Kenya has begun rebranding to Absa following last year’s sale by the UK banking giant of its controlling stake in Africa.

The company launched a public awareness campaign on Wednesday that seeks to inform customers and partners of the impending brand change.

“We introduced Absa Group as our parent company to this market in July this year and we have received positive feedback from our customers and other stakeholders,” said Barclays Bank of Kenya Director for Marketing and Corporate Relations Caroline Ndungu. “We have now rolled out a more detailed communication programme to create better understanding of the Absa brand and its values.”