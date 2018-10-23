survey
President Uhuru signs into law Supplementary Bill

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 16:01, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 16:10 GMT +3
NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru has signed into law the Supplementary Appropriation Bill No 2 of 2018, entrenching austerity measures that will guide Government expenditure for the financial year ending June 30 next year.

The law mandates the National Treasury to issue Sh47,254,066,048 from the Consolidated Fund for the provision of various public services. The allocations in the new law reflect a significant reduction from what was allocated in the last financial year which is in line with the ongoing austerity measures aimed at cutting down Government expenditure.

The State Department of Housing which is steering the affordable housing pillar of the Big 4 development agenda is one of the key beneficiaries of the new law having been allocated Sh21 billion.

The State Department of Public Works and the Judiciary were allocated Sh1.9 billion and Shs 1.5 billion respectively.

The Bill signed by the President at State House, Nairobi also allocates Sh2 billion to the State Department of Tourism for promotion programmes while the State Department of Wildlife has been assigned Sh873 million among others.

