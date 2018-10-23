survey
Myriad Connect: SIM swap fraud is now global threat Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Digitised proceedings to ease court backlog, says PS

By Dalton Nyabundi | Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 14:09, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 14:13 GMT +3

KISUMU, KENYA: The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) plans to connect all courts in the country to internet as part of efforts to expedite cases and reduce backlog.

ALSO READ: Kenya to host International Open Data Conference in 2020

The Ministry is partnering with the Judiciary in the initiative that will see also courts have audio and video recording for all its proceedings.

The ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng said the partnership will see the judiciary expedite its cases.

He says the ministry will provide both software and human transcriptions using freelancers through Ajira Digital program to enable quick hearing and determination of cases.

Speaking in Kisumu and Vihiga  Counties when he launched laying of fiber optic cables for internet connectivity to four sub counties on Monday, Ochieng said the connectivity currently ongoing across the country will help the judiciary to integrate into one platform.

He said the program will enhance dispensation of justice to Kenyans through preparation of court proceedings in a digitalized manner.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“We are working very closely with the Judiciary, with the aim of ensuring that all the courts are connected to the fibre for faster dispensation of justice. So we will have a court recording system that we will then transcribe to help in making clear court proceedings,” he said.

The PS said the system will come with a host of opportunities for young people who will be needed to transcribe.

ALSO READ: Teary Kavanaugh denies sex assault allegation

RELATED TOPICS:
CJ David Maraga
Judiciary
CS Joe Mucheru

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kavanaugh denies sex assault allegation

Kavanaugh denies sex assault allegation

New brooms but tired sweepers: Sad tale of our justice system

New brooms but tired sweepers: Sad tale of our justice system

The kings, queens and pawns in the fight for control of JSC

The kings, queens and pawns in the fight for control of JSC

Top Judicial officers under investigation

Top Judicial officers under investigation




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited