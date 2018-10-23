Digitised proceedings to ease court backlog, says PS

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 14:09, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 14:13 GMT +3

KISUMU, KENYA: The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) plans to connect all courts in the country to internet as part of efforts to expedite cases and reduce backlog.

The Ministry is partnering with the Judiciary in the initiative that will see also courts have audio and video recording for all its proceedings.

The ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng said the partnership will see the judiciary expedite its cases.

He says the ministry will provide both software and human transcriptions using freelancers through Ajira Digital program to enable quick hearing and determination of cases.

Speaking in Kisumu and Vihiga Counties when he launched laying of fiber optic cables for internet connectivity to four sub counties on Monday, Ochieng said the connectivity currently ongoing across the country will help the judiciary to integrate into one platform.

He said the program will enhance dispensation of justice to Kenyans through preparation of court proceedings in a digitalized manner.

“We are working very closely with the Judiciary, with the aim of ensuring that all the courts are connected to the fibre for faster dispensation of justice. So we will have a court recording system that we will then transcribe to help in making clear court proceedings,” he said.

The PS said the system will come with a host of opportunities for young people who will be needed to transcribe.

