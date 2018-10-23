Car theft syndicate shakes Embu

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 19:54 GMT +3

Police have been asked to quickly bring to an end theft of vehicles in parts of the county.

Theft of cars is rampant in Embu West and Embu North sub-counties where about 10 vehicles have been reported stolen this year alone.

The most targeted models are Toyota Fielder, Toyota NZE and Toyota 110 and residents suspect there is a ready market for the vehicles.

The criminals usually smash windows, tamper with the ignition, push the car for a distance before starting it and speeding away.

Two months ago, thieves stole man’s a Toyota NZE at night. Police promised to arrest the thieves after they were captured on CCTV. The footage was later uploaded on a social media website by the victim’s sister, lawyer Jane Njiru.

A week earlier, another car had been stolen in Nthambo but rolled while speeding away. The thieves, however, escaped.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

A Toyota Fielder was stolen in Kivwe market during the same period.

In Runyenjes Constituency, Probox cars are the most targeted by the thieves.

In May after two Toyota Fielder cars were stolen in Kirigi and Kibugua at night, Embu North OCPD Mark Wanjala said the criminals trail vehicle owners and even rent houses in the same neighbourhood to plan for the theft.

He said most of stolen vehicles are later traced to Nairobi.

During Mashujaa Day, Kenya National Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Embu branch chairman Samuel Kanyi said the car thefts could hurt Embu growth as businesspeople and transporters are the most affected. “This is a serious matter and we want the security agencies to put an end to it,” he said.

Kanyi also called on the county government to light up paths in Ngariama and Blue Valley, saying poorly lit streets are hide outs for criminals.

Embu County Commissioner Esther Maina urged the residents to work closely with the security agencies to fight criminals in their midst.