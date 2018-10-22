Saw millers owe State Sh1 billion accumulated over eight years

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 22:29 GMT +3

High stacks of logs at a farm in Harbingers, Kaptagat forest block, Elgeyo Marakwet County. [Kevin Tunoi, Standard]

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has given the 989 sawmillers a week to clear the debt or risk deregistration.

The debt, according to a public notice, has accrued in the past eight years.

Between 2012 and 2018, the sawmillers harvested timber worth Sh2,380,597,207 and deposited Sh1,176,189,619.

KFS is working to introducing e-registration to ensure compliance with the recommendations of a task force that recommended that sought the process of picking sawmillers be made transparent.

The debt was unearthed by the task force,which was appointed by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko in March. In Murang’a, 21 saw millers have yet to pay Sh5,149,662 for trees harvested in Gatare and Wanjerere forests in Kigumo and Kangema.

Task force

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

In Laikipia County, two saw millers owe the state Sh2,036,289, while in Nyeri 14 sawmillers have a Sh20,228,628 debt.

Mt Kenya-based Green Future Foundation official Muchiri Mwangi said the debts was clear evidence that the department had been riddled with corruption as no clear records were kept.

Mr Muchiri said the policies implemented by Mr Tobiko would help reclaim ecosystems and increase river volumes.

“The amount of money reflected as debt is too low. State forests have been used as a cash cow by the sawmillers, who have failed to pay for the trees they are allocated,” he said.