Private sector key beneficiary of graft, says Haji

The private sector has been urged to deal with corruption in its ranks.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said practising good governance was not confined to the public sector, adding that there exists a gap in good governance within the private sector.

Mr Haji noted that despite pointing fingers at public officials, it was the private sector that was the key driver and beneficiary of corrupt deals as they even factored in kickbacks in their quotations.

He was addressing the Centre for Corporate Governance (CCG) alumni summit held in Nairobi.

Mr Haji called on Kenyans to pursue and demand ethical governance.

“Corporate governance is about the issue of ownership,” he said, adding that as much as the private sector wanted to make a profit, they should not ‘pollute’ the business environment.

The summit was held against the backdrop of an increased effort by the Government to fight graft in the public sector.

This has seen prominent and senior government officials charged with corruption and abuse of office.

Walking the talk

Energy Principal Secretary Eng Joseph Njoroge who was the chief guest said corporate governance entails making things right and ‘walking the talk.’

He recommended the discipline be also taught in schools.

The CCG Chief Executive Dr Joshua Okumbe said entrenching the virtue in public, private and NGO sectors is timely since it affects the survival of businesses and public service delivery.

He said the State’s pledges to Kenyans will remain unfulfilled unless governance becomes the foundation on which public funds were managed.

Speakers rooted for incorporation of the subject in school curriculums to boost the fight against graft.

