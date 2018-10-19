survey
We can't sell maize flour at Sh75: Millers

By Jean Ruhiu | Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 18th 2018 at 22:15 GMT +3

Millers have asked the Government to reduce the cost of maize from its silos to enable sale of flour at a cheaper price.

Through United Grains Millers Association, they said it would be impossible for them to sell maize flour at Sh75 for every 2kg packet as directed by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, unless the Government directed National Cereals and Produce Board to reduce the cost of maize.

Peter Kuguru, the association's chairman, said the cost of a 90kg bag of maize should be brought down to Sh1,400.

Currently, he said, the NCPB is selling a bag of maize at above Sh1,800.

The millers asked the Government to reduce the cereal's price in two days if it wanted flour to retail at Sh75.

Maize flour currently sells at between Sh75 and Sh100 per 2kg packet.

"The millers are willing and able to retain a price of Sh800 per bale, which would translate to Sh75 per 2kg packet, if the Government, through NCPB, can release maize in its stores to millers at Sh1,400 per bag, as was promised by the minister in our last meeting in September," said Mr Kuguru.

Take action

The millers had agreed to bring down the cost of the flour after their meeting with Mr Kiunjuri, but on condition they would access maize from NCPB at less than Sh1,600 for every 90kg bag.

Kiunjuri had warned that the Government would take action against traders who would "continue exploiting Kenyans" by selling a packet of maize at more than Sh75 per packet.

Children to get free medical care soon

Spare maize farmers agony of endless waiting

“We are ready, don’t dare us,” Amina warns exam cheats

Let’s celebrate heroes during public holidays

