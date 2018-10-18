Fazul warns of crackdown on non-compliant private security firms as he takes over as regulatory boss

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 09:45, Updated October 18th 2018 at 09:50 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The newly appointed Private Security Regulatory Authority CEO Fazul Mohammed has met a group of firms in the sector and warned of crackdown on non-compliant agencies.

He said he would push to have sanity in the industry as he called for support from stakeholders at large.

The CEO said he is pushing for finalisation of statutory policies that will guide the enforcement of private security regulation Act 2016 and consistency in compliance of the Act and mandatory enforcement of minimum wage base for all private security providers in the sector.

“We will also push for professionalisation of the sector through the proposed designed curriculum by the union which will see fresh training, vetting of both employers and employees as well as licensing and ranking of guards for career growth and motivation.” he said.

Fazul spoke in Naivasha Tuesday when he met members of the Kenya National Private Worker's Security Union.

The officials also vowed effective transition and co-operation between government’s uniformed officers and private security officers and empowerment of the private security officers through policy strengthening of the Walinzi National Sacco.

The union boss Isaac Andabwa, welcomed the move and assured him of total support to ensure cartels in the sector are addressed.

The Authority’s principle mandate is to provide for a framework of regulation of the private security services industry.