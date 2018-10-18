Locals question ambitious Sh 11Billion Nyeri Annual Development Plan

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 23:36 GMT +3

The county assembly yesterday hosted a public forum to discuss next year’s spending plan.

During the forum held at Wambugu Farm Agricultural Training Centre (ATC), residents carefully scrutinised the Sh11 billion development plan and took the county government to task on several proposals.

Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Gibson Wahinya led the deliberations as residents read through proposals in the 2019-2020 Annual Development Plan (ADP).

Office block

Among the proposals that generated debate was the spending of Sh200 million to build official residences for the governor and his deputy, and Sh500 million to put up a new office block.

Although the plan for the residences was informed by a Salaries and Remuneration Commission circular stating the governors and their deputies would no longer receive housing allowances from next year, a number of residents questioned its rationale.

“The office block and governor’s residences are not priority areas for the residents of Nyeri,” said Waruguru Kiai.

Another proposal that raised eyebrows was the spending of Sh20 million to brand Mt Kenya climbing routes, build county entry points and install mounting for outdoor LED screens.

Also in the branding budget is a plan to shoot a documentary on the county and develop a website.

A heroes’ monument is pegged at Sh25 million. It will cater for construction of a Dedan Kimathi monument, an ablution block, administrative office and equipment.

The trade department proposed Sh50 million for a cultural festival and another Sh50 million to rehabilitate the Mau Mau caves.

Also in the pipeline is an innovation hub to cost Sh20 million, and another Sh2 million to be spent on setting up websites for four hospitals.

Nelson Maina, a resident, questioned why there were four county-funded social halls proposed for one ward yet there were 30 wards in the county. He also asked the county to invest in rehabilitating dilapidated youth polytechnics and turn them into innovation hubs.

Innovation hub

“You have allocated Sh20 million for an innovation hub in one ward; we need to include other areas to benefit more people,” he said.

Other residents wanted the Sh2 million proposed for the development of a county website reduced, arguing that the county already has ICT personnel to do the same work.

The ADP is a requirement in the county budget-making process and highlights proposed projects to be undertaken in a financial year.

For the first time since 2013, the plan proposes to allocate the transport and roads sector the lion’s share of the budget at Sh3.6 billion.

The Sh11 billion development plan for 2019 is higher than the current Sh7 billion budget.