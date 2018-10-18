survey
Irrigation project takes off, excites farmers Next Story
Kenwind to pay Lamu farmers for their land Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Thange oil spill victims continue to suffer, as MP calls for prosecutions

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has been accused of neglecting victims of oil spillage that occurred in Thange village in Kibwezi East in 2015.

The oil, which spilled when a pipe burst, contaminated the soil and water bodies including River Thange, which many residents relied on for water.

ALSO READ: New jetty brightens Kisumu’s fortunes in regional oil trade

Residents have been unable to cultivate their farms.

During a meeting that brought together county government officials, the community and KPC Managing Director Joe Sang, Kibwezi East MP Daniel Maanzo accused the company of playing games with the victims.

He said the company had failed to honour a promise to compensate victims while providing them with water and food.

Government agencies

Mr Maanzo said officials of relevant Government agencies must be held responsible for the spillage that affected locals.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr accused the National Environment and Management Authority (Nema) of failing to provide a report on cleaning River Thange.

“Nema has been failing in its mandate. It has not explained the progress made in cleaning up the river, if any,” he said.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana called on the national government to address the matter.

ALSO READ: Using cooking stoves now costlier than fueling diesel guzzlers

And Kimeu Muindi, a farmer, said: “We have been short-changed. We need fresh medical tests after we were exposed to toxic chemicals found in the contaminated wells along River Thange.” 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Pipeline Company
KPC
Kibwezi East MP Daniel Maanzo

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

KPC recalls fuel mixed with water amidst protest

KPC recalls fuel mixed with water amidst protest

Nyong'o told to fix attraction of county

Nyong'o told to fix attraction of county

House experts to assess impact of new fuel taxes

House experts to assess impact of new fuel taxes

ERC ‘error’ to cost you more in price of fuel

ERC ‘error’ to cost you more in price of fuel




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited