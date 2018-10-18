Thange oil spill victims continue to suffer, as MP calls for prosecutions

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has been accused of neglecting victims of oil spillage that occurred in Thange village in Kibwezi East in 2015.

The oil, which spilled when a pipe burst, contaminated the soil and water bodies including River Thange, which many residents relied on for water.

Residents have been unable to cultivate their farms.

During a meeting that brought together county government officials, the community and KPC Managing Director Joe Sang, Kibwezi East MP Daniel Maanzo accused the company of playing games with the victims.

He said the company had failed to honour a promise to compensate victims while providing them with water and food.

Government agencies

Mr Maanzo said officials of relevant Government agencies must be held responsible for the spillage that affected locals.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr accused the National Environment and Management Authority (Nema) of failing to provide a report on cleaning River Thange.

“Nema has been failing in its mandate. It has not explained the progress made in cleaning up the river, if any,” he said.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana called on the national government to address the matter.

And Kimeu Muindi, a farmer, said: “We have been short-changed. We need fresh medical tests after we were exposed to toxic chemicals found in the contaminated wells along River Thange.”