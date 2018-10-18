survey
Sh50m fence stalls in boundaries row Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Sh300m housing project 'to delay'

By Josphat Thiong’o | Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi speaks during a past event. [File, Standard]

In summary

  • Residents of estates marked for change not willing to vacate
  • Governor says estates earmarked for project to provide decent and affordable homes are on flight paths.

Estates along flight paths of Moi Airbase and Wilson Airport are to blame for delayed launch of an expansive housing programme.

The City Hall on Tuesday said four of the seven estates earmarked in the new plan under Nairobi regeneration programme were on flight paths.

ALSO READ: Ex-MP involved in city gun drama

They are Ngara, Pangani, Jevanjee and Bachelors quarters, which are part of the programme aimed at providing affordable and decent houses.

Governor Mike Sonko said the county government might be forced to construct 14-storey buildings as opposed to the intended 30-storey to avoid interference with the flight paths.

“We are asking the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to meet with the county government and the ministries of Defence and Transport for a clear mapping out of flight paths,” said the governor.

The Lands and Urban Housing docket, headed by Charles Kerich, stated that a ground-breaking ceremony slated for May was delayed due to logistical hitches.

“We are still engaging residents because we do not want to serve them with notices asking them to leave. We prefer to convince them to leave willingly,” said Mr Kerich.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Sonko, however, said the negotiation process had not been without hitches and faced resistance from tenants.

“Some of these people are adamant that we should continue putting up new houses while they are still in the old ones, which is not practical,” said Sonko.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost Sh300 billion and will put up between 10,000 and 12,000 units. It covers old and new Ngara, Pangani, Jeevanjee-Bachelors, Ngong Road Inspectorate staff quarters, Uhuru and Suna Road.

ALSO READ: Nema gives developer 14 days to demolish houses near dam

The famous Toi Market in Kibra will also be demolished for construction of multi-storey buildings and modern market stalls.

The market, which hosts about 5,000 traders, is frequented by thousands of residents looking for stylish second-hand clothes, shoes and other goods.

The project had been planned to start in July 2016.

RELATED TOPICS:
Housing Project
Mike Sonko
Nairobi

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nema gives developer 14 days to demolish houses near dam

Nema gives developer 14 days to demolish houses near dam

Want to catch rats? His mastery comes in handy

Want to catch rats? His mastery comes in handy

Kenya to use foreign currency in bond trade

Kenya to use foreign currency in bond trade

City Hall moves to save maize flour prices

City Hall moves to save maize flour prices




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited