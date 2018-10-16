survey
Family offers Sh1b reward to secure release of kidnapped tycoon

By Reuters | Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 16:31, Updated October 16th 2018 at 16:36 GMT +3

The family of a Tanzanian tycoon and former lawmaker who was kidnapped in Dar es Salaam last week offered on Monday a reward of one billion shillings ($436,000) for information that would help secure his release.

Mohammed Dewji, the owner and president of Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Ltd (METL Group), was seized as he arrived for a morning workout at a luxury hotel in the country’s commercial capital.

Police have said he was kidnapped by two men as he entered the hotel and that guards manning its gate were under investigation alongside witnesses.

“To increase efforts in getting our beloved son, the family announces a present of one billion shillings to anyone who will facilitate potential information that will help get him immediately,” said Azim Dewji, a family spokesman.

Dewji told reporters the family “will protect the information and its provider”.

Mohammed Dewji was elected to parliament allied to the ruling CCM party, but did not seek re-election to his seat in the 2015 election.

The METL Group has more than 30 factories making consumer products ranging from bicycles and detergents to edible oil and beverages. Other investments cover the agriculture, infrastructure, energy and mobile phone sectors.

The company operates in 11 African nations, mostly in East Africa. Dewji said in 2015 that it had revenues of $2 billion and employed 24,000 people.

 

