Delegates arrive in Mombasa for Skal International Congress

Skal President Susanna Saari (right) with Skal International Councilor Julie Scott (center) and Skal Kenya National Vice Chairman Maureen Ogola (left).

MOMBASA, KENYA: It is all systems go as the Port City of Mombasa prepares to play host to the 79th edition of the Skal International Congress at Pride Inn, Mombasa North.

The event dubbed Congress on the Beach will end on October 21st, 2018.

Scores of local and international delegates have started arriving for the Congress being held on African soil for the first time. The annual Skal Congress is one of the world's largest congregation of tourism stakeholders.

According to chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr Mehboob Harunani a get together party will be held for the over 500 Skal delegates at the historical Fort Jesus Museum, Mombasa later in the evening with Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary , Najib Balala and Mombasa County Governor , Ali Hassan Joho present.

''We have lined up what is billed an unforgettable night of welcome event that promises to unravel the true Kenyan hospitality treat for all our visitors,'' Harunani said.

The official opening ceremony will be tomorrow at the Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort & Convention Centre's- Arabuko Sokoke hall.

Already at the designated congress hotels where delegates will be staying, hotel managers were reporting readiness to host the Skal guests who are tourism experts.

Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa General Manager, Mr Siddarth Sathe, said they have put up all the necessary arrangements to host Skal delegates.

''At Sarova Whitesands Hotel, we undertook a routine room upgrade and can confidently report that all our 340 rooms have been magnificently spruced up. We shall be hosting Skal special dinner by the beach and everything is in course,'' Sathe said.

Mombasa Serena Beach Hotel Deputy General Manager, Mr Herman Mwasaghua said that several international Skal delegates have checked in at the hotel ready to attend the conference.

'' We have quite a number who come in a bit early and took time before the congress to sample our beauty scenery and go on wildlife safaris,'' he said.

Ms Beverly Stafford, a delegate from the island nation of Vanuatu who checked in at the Pride Inn Paradise Hotel on Monday expressed her excitement at setting foot on African soil for the first time.

'' It is a momentous occasion for me to travel to Mombasa from my home nation of Vanuatu where I flew for 30 hours to be in time for this Congress,'' Beverly, a professional tourism consultant said.

Meanwhile, the confirmation by over 40 countries to participate in this year’s 79th edition of the World Skal Congress has been termed as a big acknowledgement for the Coastal destination.

Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF), the largest umbrella body that bring together all tourism lobby groups in the country said that hosting the event would give the much needed international publicity and exposure that destination Mombasa much requires.