Chambers set to host global event

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI) will on October 23rd – 24th host World Chambers Federation (WCF) President Peter Mihok and 59 chambers Presidents from the various African states in Nairobi for the Africa Chamber Leaders forum.

The two-day event will focus on tracking the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) as well as the preparedness of the continent's business community. Speaking ahead of the planned event KNCCI Chairman, Kiprono Kittony (pictured) termed the forum as timely.