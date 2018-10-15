survey
Uhuru to launch direct flights to US in October 28

By Nathan Ochunge | Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 19:43 GMT +3
State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena addressing journalists at Kakamega State Lodge. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The much-awaited inaugural direct flights from Nairobi to New York will be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 28.

Speaking at Kakamega State Lodge yesterday, Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the direct flights would be a plus for the country's tourism sector and a boost to business across the African continent.

The inaugural flight will depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 10pm local time destined for New York's John F Kennedy International Airport. 

Two youths will be among the first to experience the direct flights. 

“Statehouse and Kenya Airways (KQ) has paid for their air tickets and accommodation in the US,” said Ms Dena.

With the launch, travelling costs to the US would be reduced by half. The flight time between Nairobi and New York will also be reduced by at least seven hours.

In Africa, only Ethiopia and South African airlines have been flying directly to the US.

