Google Maps causes divorce after husband spots 'cheating' wife with another man

The image the husband claims shows his wife stroking the head of another man (Courtesy: CEN/GoogleMaps)

A husband divorced his wife after discovering intimate photos of her with another man on Google Maps.

The man was planning a route ahead of a drive when he spotted an image of his wife on a bench stroking the hair of another man with his head in her lap.

Taken by a Google camera car in the Peruvian capital city of Lima, the shocked husband said the photo caught his attention after the woman pictured appeared to be wearing the exact same clothes his wife owned.

It dates back to 2013, but the man angrily confronted his wife with the evidence of her past infidelity.

And the couple, whose names have not been revealed, later divorced after the woman admitted to having had an affair.

Ironically, she was photographed with her lover on a bench by the city's Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco (Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine).

The man recently shared the photographs on Facebook where they made a big impression on users.

One social media user, San Pateste, said: "What a small world it is... It would have been enough if she said to her husband that she did not love him anymore."

The photograph is one of a long line of bizarre images taken for the Google Maps and Google Street View online resources.

They include people dressed as pigeons, an escaped convict, an intimate couple by their car and a woman giving birth.