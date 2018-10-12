Global Business Valuation Consultancy: Kenya investment environment improves

| Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 09:26, Updated October 12th 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3

Kenya ranks 72 from position 77 in brand value globally. [Photo: Courtesy]

In summary Kenya improved in position from 77 to 72, a five points margin due to conducive political and economic environment.

The nations brand value globally stands at Sh3.8 trillion occasioned by investors interest in Kenya making it rank among the 10 fastest growing nation brands.

The country’s positive rating suggests that Kenya is being preferred by multinationals inward investments.

Kenya foreign and local investment has improved greatly in Brand Finance Scale according to the report by a global business valuation consultancy, Brand Finance.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said, “A country’s national image on the brands based there and the economy as a whole is now widely acknowledged as the most important asset encouraging inward investments, adding value to exports and attracting tourists and skilled migrants.”

Kenya’s preference as a global investment destination stood at 37 percent by local and international investors according to the report by the Brand Finance.

In the region, Tanzania emerged at position 88 from 93 in 2017 in multinational investments with its brand value projected at Sh2.9 trillion an A+ score.

Ethiopia attained a 29 percent rating securing brand position 78 from 83 with estimation of its brand value closing at Sh3.1 trillion.

Democratic Republic of Congo held position 95 getting the highest rating in the region with a 38 percent and Sh2.2 trillion investment preference and brand value respectively.

The country’s positive rating suggests that Kenya is being preferred by multinationals in inward investments in the region.