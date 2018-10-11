Affordable housing tops agenda as homes expo kicks off

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 11:19, Updated October 11th 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3

Exhibitors at a past homes expo. [Photo: Standard]

In summary Organizers say more than 40,000 people have attended the expo since its inception 13 years ago.

The homes exhibition, that has been running since 2005, is officially known as the Blue Triangle Cement Kenya Homes Expo.

Exhibitors on the list is DecoMagna Limited, Mhasibu Sacco, Vipingo Developers, Epic Properties, Rama Homes, Home & Hospitality, and Cytonn Investments.

Organizers say more than 40,000 people have attended the expo since its inception 13 years ago.

Discussions on affordable housing are expected to dominate proceedings during the 27th Kenya Homes Expo, which begins today.

Exhibitors, drawn from real estate, finance, interior decor and design, building and construction sectors will showcase their products at the four-day event at the at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

ALSO READ: How KICC lost Sh1.4 billion

The homes exhibition, that has been running since 2005, is officially known as the Blue Triangle Cement Kenya Homes Expo.

Organizers say more than 40,000 people have attended the expo since its inception 13 years ago.

This year’s theme is ‘Homes for All’, which is in line with the government’s agenda of affordable housing for all.

Affordable housing is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four projects, which will see the government build one million affordable housing units over the next five years.

The expo’s founder and managing director Daniel Ojijo said affordable housing can only be realized when the government partners with private developers, and through the use of alternative building technologies.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Partnerships

“In synergy with the built industry and being a platform that promotes innovation, the governments and the private developer should form a partnership in the development of affordable houses for Kenyans. This will embrace development of affordable housing by reducing housing costs and supply alternative technology to potential home owners,” Ojijo said.

Both local and international exhibitors will take part. Among the notable exhibitors on the list is DecoMagna Limited, Mhasibu Sacco, Vipingo Developers, Epic Properties, Rama Homes, Home & Hospitality, and Cytonn Investments.

Other than showcasing homes, the expo has expanded it is wings to host related concepts for the real estate market. “Nairobi is fast rising as the investment destination of Africa and investors have taken great interest in the country. Kenya is the gateway to other East African markets and an economic powerhouse in Africa,” said Ojijo.

East African Portland Cement Company, manufacturers of Blue Triangle Cement, are sponsoring the expo for the sixth year running. The Expo will run up to Sunday.