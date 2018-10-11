East Africa’s first Ernie Els Golf Course set to open in Zanzibar

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 10:56, Updated October 11th 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

Ernie Els golf course. [Photo: Courtesy]

A Zanzibar resort will soon be home to East Africa’s first 18-hole Signature Ernie Els Design Championship Golf Course.

The Five Star Blue Amber Zanzibar Resort is a mixed use development, with the launch of the first phase in 2020.

Plans include a five star 90-suite Ritz Carlton Zanzibar and 150 luxury roomed Anantara Hotel. Ernie Els’s Design Championship Golf Course will form the backbone of the resort’s sports offering.

In 2015 Els was voted ‘Designer of the Year’ at the World Golf Awards.