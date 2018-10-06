survey
Plans for nuclear plant still on Next Story
Insurers promote uptake of funeral cover Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya’s tourism authorities eyes West Africa for tourism growth

By Macharia Kamau | Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 5th 2018 at 22:02 GMT +3
Kenya eyes West Africa for tourism growth [Courtesy]

 

Kenya’s tourism authorities have started engagements with other African countries as they seek to grow the number of visitors from the continent, earmarked as a key growth area.

ALSO READ: Lamu gets more flights from Mombasa

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) yesterday said it has started talks with the Nigerian and Sierra Leone travel industries as it seeks to grow arrivals from the larger West African market.

KTB Chief Executive Betty Radier said Kenya is partnering with the rest of East Africa to provide a wider offering for travellers from West Africa. “We are actively engaging with travel agents and tour operators in Nigeria to expose them to the diverse offering in Kenya and East Africa that would be of interest to travellers,” she said.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Tourism Board
KTB
Sierra Leone
Nigerian
East Africa
KTB Chief Executive Betty Radier
West African Market.

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

MTN handed Sh200b tax bill in Nigeria

MTN handed Sh200b tax bill in Nigeria

Death toll hits 48 in Boko Haram attack on Nigeria troops: sources

Death toll hits 48 in Boko Haram attack on Nigeria troops: sources

Deadline looms as Nigeria face football ban

Deadline looms as Nigeria face football ban

Police arrest 19 Nigerian fraudsters in Nairobi

Police arrest 19 Nigerian fraudsters in Nairobi




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited