Kenya’s tourism authorities eyes West Africa for tourism growth

Published Sat, October 6th 2018

Kenya eyes West Africa for tourism growth

Kenya’s tourism authorities have started engagements with other African countries as they seek to grow the number of visitors from the continent, earmarked as a key growth area.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) yesterday said it has started talks with the Nigerian and Sierra Leone travel industries as it seeks to grow arrivals from the larger West African market.

KTB Chief Executive Betty Radier said Kenya is partnering with the rest of East Africa to provide a wider offering for travellers from West Africa. “We are actively engaging with travel agents and tour operators in Nigeria to expose them to the diverse offering in Kenya and East Africa that would be of interest to travellers,” she said.