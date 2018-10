| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 5th 2018 at 21:27 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta presents the trophy and certificate for The Best Financial Institution Other Than Bank to The Kenya Industrial Estate (KIE) Board chairman Mugambi Imanyara (left) and Managing Director Parmain ole Narikae (right) shortly after the president officially opened the Nairobi International Trade Fare on October 4th, 2018. KIE also the scoped the third position for the Best Micro-Financial Institution Stand. Looking on is the Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri. This year theme is: Promoting Innovation & Technology in Agriculture and Trade. 04/10/2018. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)

Well done: President Uhuru Kenyatta presents a trophy and certificate for Best Financial Institution Other Than Bank to Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) Chairman Mugambi Imanyara (left) and Managing Director Parmain ole Narikae shortly after the President officially opened the Nairobi International Trade Fair on Thursday. KIE also took third position for the Best Micro-Financial Institution stand.

ALSO READ: State set to pay Sh10b for SGR land in Ngong