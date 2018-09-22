survey
What if president’s bill was not passed? Next Story
Kenyans on twitter react to new tax law Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

China cancels trade talks with U.S. as tariff threats escalate, WSJ

By Reuters | Published Sat, September 22nd 2018 at 08:38, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 08:47 GMT +3
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Shanghai. [Reuters/Aly song]

China has canceled upcoming trade talks with the United States and will not send vice-premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The Wall Street Journal said a mid-level delegation was due to travel to Washington ahead of Liu’s visit, but the trip has now been abandoned.

ALSO READ: Pain lies in repaying loans from the Chinese dragon

Earlier this week, China added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list as it retaliated against U.S. duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods set to go into effect from Sept. 24.

RELATED TOPICS:
China
United States
Liu He
Washington
Liu’s Visit
U.S

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Venture fund that buys out ‘dead’ Kenyan firms

Venture fund that buys out ‘dead’ Kenyan firms

Here’s how to save the Catholic Church from scandals

Here’s how to save the Catholic Church from scandals

Sh33b venture fund that buys out ‘dead’ Kenyan firms

Sh33b venture fund that buys out ‘dead’ Kenyan firms

IMF role revealed

IMF role revealed

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited