Nyandarua finally passes Sh6.3b budget for this financial year

| Published Tue, August 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 6th 2018 at 21:45 GMT +3

The county assembly has finally passed the 2018-2019 budget estimates, a month after the June 30 deadline.

The assembly passed the Sh6.3 billion budget estimates, which had been presented by the executive a week ago.

Out of this, Sh4.9 billion will be sourced from the national government while the rest will be generated locally, through donor funding and grants.

Transport and public works sector is expected to get the biggest share as the assembly allocated it Sh839 billion.

The money has been set aside to rehabilitate roads, which were destroyed by rains recent recently.

The health sector got Sh5,725 billion while agriculture department, lands and housing department was allocated Sh327 and Sh313 million respectively.

The budget estimates tabled in the assembly by Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Kiiru Gachomba allocated the water and environment department Sh269 million while education sector got Sh269 million.

Sh30 million was set aside for the governor's residence, a move that has since caused public outcry.

There were, however, delays in passing the budget estimates as members clashed over 'misplaced' priorities.

The members also questioned how the county has indicated that it was in the process of employing some 200 nursery tutors across the county yet their salaries and other expenses that come with the development was not factored in the budget.

