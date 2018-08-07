Guinness beer to get new packaging

| Published Tue, August 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 6th 2018 at 19:36 GMT +3

The Guinness Fanzone Experience in Nakuru will be a revamped version of what the brand has always offered its consumers. [Courtesy]

Guinness, Kenya’s leading stout beer and proud media broadcast sponsor of the English Premier League (EPL) is unveiling an iconic new look for the 300ml and 500ml Guinness bottles and six-pack cans.

Since its inception in Kenya in 1966, the country will once again lead the rest of the continent in launching this new pack following successive past launches in 2013 & 2014.

ALSO READ: Arsenal sponsorship deal ‘hit by Chinese fraud’

Inside the new bottle and can, is still the same great tasting Guinness that Kenyans know and love. The vibrant new packaging has been designed to be more distinctive and instantly recognizable, affirming the brand’s firm positioning as the market leader and maintaining its competitiveness in the beer category in the country. This great new pack is part of a series of activities from Guinness, set to excite consumers over the coming year.

The new pack will be unveiled at the Guinness Fanzone event on the 11th August 2018. Here, consumers and local football fans will be treated to the ultimate football experience as the English Premier League 2018/19 season kicks off.

Speaking ahead of the Guinness Fanzone Experience in Nakuru, Kenya Breweries Limited Marketing Manager - Guinness, Ms. Nduku Wamakau said: “Guinness is an extraordinary beer which is continually seeking ways to bring consumers together with extraordinary experiences.”

Guinness has continued to evolve since it began in 1759 and this bold new look is representative of the Guinness brand today and the experiences we are providing for consumers.

“This is our fourth Guinness Fanzone Experience and we are delighted to bring it to Nakuru. We have previously held successful Fanzone events in Kisumu and Meru as well as our memorable Fanzone event in Nairobi last December where we were joined by the former Gunners striker, Thierry Henry,” She added

The Nakuru Fanzone will be a revamped version of what the brand has always offered its consumers.

This year, consumers will not only have a chance to enjoy the opening games of the 2018/2019 EPL live, but will also have a village with stimulating extraordinary football experiences for consumers to enjoy, interact with the brand and get a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate and win instant rewards.

Ms. Janice Kemoli, Head of Beer, Kenya Breweries Limited said: “We are always looking to provide incredible football experiences for Guinness consumers and our Fanzone Experiences do just that with a great combination of football, entertainment and food. We intend to visit more locations across the country organizing even more extraordinary Fanzone experiences as only Guinness can.”

ALSO READ: Grace to grass: English club, once Champions League winner now facing extinction

The Fanzone will culminate in thrilling entertainment from artists including Naiboi, Khaligraph Jones, Fena Gitu, King Kaka and Jua Cali. DJ’s lined up include DJ Hassan, DJ Andie, and DJ Joe. MC Obinna will be the host for the event ensuring the revelers are entertained throughout the night.

Guinness is a dynamic beer Made of More that has the darkest liquid and the brightest flavors. A beer that has lived in the hearts and minds of millions in Africa and across the world for over 250 years but has always had the authenticity, boldness and vision to do things differently and provide the best drinking experiences.