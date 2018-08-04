Huawei beats Apple to become second-largest smartphone maker

| Published Sat, August 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 3rd 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

Huawei Consumer Business Group shipped more than 95 million smartphone units in the first half of 2018. [Courtesy]

Huawei Consumer Business Group shipped more than 95 million smartphone units in the first half of 2018.

According to IDC, Huawei overtook Apple to become the world’s second-largest smartphone seller behind Samsung, the first time in seven years that any contender has managed to split the top two.

ALSO READ: Study: Mobile phone radiation may affect memory in teens

Huawei's global market share now stands at 15.8 per cent.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “The past six months have been incredible for Huawei CBG, marked by robust growth of our business across all markets and product lines. Our success is owed to our commitment to innovation and, most importantly, our customers. Moving forward, Huawei will remain focused on continually improving our offerings with an emphasis on on-device AI, cloud and the wider Huawei ecosystem.”