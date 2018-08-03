survey
Boss of unclaimed assets resigns

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Fri, August 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 21:06 GMT +3
Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority Chief Executive Kellen Kariuki. [Photo: Courtesy]

The chief executive of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority has stepped down after four years at the helm.

Kellen Kariuki will, however, remain at the authority until November pending her replacement.

Under her tenure, the authority, which receives, safeguards and re-unites unclaimed assets with relevant stakeholders, has been able to collect Sh6 billion assets in its custody.

Some 1,667 claims have been filed.

The assets include dormant accounts, bankers’ cheques, salary arrears, government bond interest and mobile money.

