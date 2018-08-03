Equity sends 64 to global varsities

| Published Fri, August 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 20:58 GMT +3

Equity Group has sponsored 64 students to join international universities under its Wings to Fly programme this year.

The funding under the Equity Leadership Programme (ELP) has also hit Sh11.13 billion - bringing the number of scholars who have joined ELP since inception to 465.

The Equity Group Foundation chairman, James Mwangi, who spoke during a ceremony to send off the students on Wednesday, advised them to exploit the opportunities for academic excellence, leadership training, networking and global exposure.

“This global experience is only available to a select few and will shape your mindset and set you on a path to influence your community and contribute to the socio-economic transformation of our country.

“Take advantage of the opportunities to build global networks and get a world-class all-round education."

"You will inspire other secondary school students here in Kenya to believe that they can realise their dreams and compete on the global stage,” said Mr Mwangi.

The ELP aims to develop a generation of servant leaders with global exposure and the drive to transform Africa.

Since its inception, the programme has seen Kenyan students join universities such as Harvard (22), University of British Columbia (13), Yale (13) and Stanford University (7).

Others are Princeton (7), Duke (14), University of Pennsylvania (14), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (6) and Amherst College (10).

The bank also extended a stipend of between Sh100,000 and Sh200,000 to each of the 64 students, totalling Sh11.4 million for their travel and other requirements.

The 2018 beneficiaries are part of a larger group of 12,236 scholars under the ELP.

The students have gone through a year’s mentorship and a paid internship at Equity Bank.