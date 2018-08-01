Fears you need to overcome to build a successful business

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 15:13, Updated August 1st 2018 at 15:42 GMT +3

Have you encountered someone who hated their job so much but when you suggested that they could venture into business they freaked out, quickly letting you know that not everyone is cut out for business? Are such people productive, do they have skills they could sell? They most likely do.

ALSO READ: Starting a massage therapy business

So, why do people fear the idea of venturing into business? What fears do you need to confront before you can successfully build a business?

Fear of success

As weird as it may sound, many people don’t want to be burdened by the pressure of future expectations by others once they have successfully pulled off a task. They fear that they have to do better each time.

Solution

Let that pressure be the driving force that will push you to become a better entrepreneur and provide better goods and services. Think of it this way, would Steve Jobs have made the iPhone had there been no pressure on him to introduce a better version of it every time it shows up in the market?

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Fear of failure

This is the most commonly believed reason for the cessation of one’s progress. You never try to get ahead of where you are, because you don’t want to lose what you’ve already earned. It always insinuates the ‘What If’ element into your mind. What if I could never be better than the person standing next to me? What if I try and I fail? What if I lose everything?

Solution

Think of the opportunities that life presents and not the obligations. Also rest in the fact that failure is the stepping stone towards success and therefore you must embrace it.

Fear of appearing money minded

People are comfortable giving foodstuffs or clothes to their friends and relatives but they are uncomfortable asking to be paid, forgetting that it cost you money as well.

ALSO READ: To succeed, recall what inspired you

People are conditioned to feel that when they ask for pay, they appear money minded. There are countless people who will not ask for pay when someone asks them to do something for them.

This fear has roots in conditioning about money, that money is the root of all evil. Many have been conditioned to feel like they are good people if they are not money minded, that they are virtuous when they help people without expecting anything in return and are evil when they charge. This mindset does not work in business, which requires that one asks for pay for goods or services rendered.

Solution

Begin by putting a value to what you are offering. Maybe you are selling eggs. Sit down and evaluate what it takes for you to have those eggs. You bought chicks, built structures to house them, bought feeds for months, worked daily taking care of them or paid someone to do it for you. How much is your time worth? Say Sh200 an hour. How many hours do you work daily in order up till the eggs are ready for sale? Keeping accurate records is very helpful.

Fear of what other people will think

Acceptance by people around us is something everyone craves. It is scary to have people disapprove of our choices and criticise them.

We have been conditioned from a young age that having a job is something to be admired and that building a business is reserved for people who have not succeeded in their careers.

You will discover when you begin to build a business that many people including family members will portray a negative attitude and even discourage you, more so when your business is still struggling.

ALSO READ: You might need to change your email address today

Solution

Recognise that their advice to you is motivated by their own fears so don’t let them distract you.

Let your long-term goals inspire and motivate you to stay focused on your chosen path. Keep telling yourself that people have their own problems to worry about.

They have no time to focus on you and what you are doing with your life.

Fear of appearing proud

To build a successful business, you have to brand it and sell that brand to the masses. This entails putting your business out there to be seen.

Fear of publicity is usually the fear to appear proud. “I am so and so and I offer 1,2,3….” Many people feel like they are proud and arrogant by branding themselves.

Solution

You want to build a business so you have to break free from the conditioning that not being bold to tell the world what you have to offer is a sign of humility.

Be bold and promote your services with no apologies. Believe in the value you are offering. You are making people’s lives easier.

ALSO READ: How to get your business past break-even point faster

Fear of taking responsibility

It is natural to fear to be put on a pedestal and be judged. It is easy to hide who you really are for fear that people might not approve if they get to know the real you.

Building a business attracts publicity and puts one in the limelight. When you start a business, people will judge you by the success - or lack of it - of your business.

Solution

Focus on the rewards of building a successful business. Your life will be transformed for the better. It is worth it.

Fear of asking for help

To build a successful business, you will need the support of different people; help in form of advice from people who are more experienced than you, partnership with other people in similar ventures, financing and other kinds of support.

Letting other people know that you are struggling and in need of help is difficult.

Solution

Asking for help is something you will need to practice until you get comfortable with it. Keep reminding yourself that people are willing to and feel good when they help, that it boosts their self-esteem and attracts blessings into their lives.

ALSO READ: My catchy twitter handle launched me into entrepreneurship

Fear of the unknown

Our human mind is designed to remain in it’s comfort zone. This is why we face a lot of resistance mentally while treading an unknown path. But it is also a universal fact that no great achiever ever did something out of the box while sitting on the couch and watching TV.

Solution

If you want to be successful, then you’ve got to do what Robert Frost says: “Take the road less travelled”.

I believe that the comfort of easy is far more dangerous than the fear of the unknown.

Transcend your fears, shatter your limits and go as far as you can to see what life has in store for you.

It is, therefore, up to you to strengthen yourself, work on your resilience since you desire success.