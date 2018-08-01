Sarova Group enters eight in list of nominees for World Travel Awards

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 12:22, Updated August 1st 2018 at 12:25 GMT +3

Sarova Salt Lick Lodge in Taita Taveta County. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

With two months to go before voting ends ,the list of Kenyan nominees to this years 25th annual World Travel Awards (WTA), the Sarova Group of Hotels has the largest number of properties shortlisted for various catergories at 8 in total from Kenya.

The grand finale of the Africa and Indian Ocean WTA region award ceremony will be held in Durban, South Africa on October 6th, 2018.

The hotel chain itself, Sarova Hotels & Resorts has been entered in the cartegory of Africa's leading hotel brand.

Other hotel units shortlisted in the prestigious awards includes Sarova Panafric ( Kenya's leading business hotel ), The Stanley's Lamu Suite ( leading hotel suite), Sarova Salt Lick Lodge (Africa's leading luxury lodge), Sarova Mara ( Kenya's leading tented Safari camp) , Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa (Leading beach resort) Sarova Lion Hill and Sarova Shaba ( Kenya's leading Safari lodge)

Other Kenyan nominees include Mombasa County's Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort , Convention Centre & Spa which is debuting in the category of Kenya's leading Beach Resort.

Also in the same category include the Baobab Beach Resort & Spa, Diamonds Dream of Africa, Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa, Hemingways Watamu Resort, Kinondo Kwetu, Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Leopard Beach Hotel, Swahili Beach and The Majlis Hotel.

In the catergory of Kenya's leading travel agencies, regular contenders Bonfire Adventures, Pollmans, Tours & Safari, Satguru Travels,Uniglobe Travels, Carson Wagonlit and Express Travels.

In the cartergory for Kenya's Leading Car Rental Company were Avenue Car Hire,Avis, Central Rent A Car Europcar and Glory Car Hire.

Kenya's Leading Boutique Hotel has Hemingways Nairobi, House of Waine, The Maji Beach Boutique Hotel and The Majlis located on Manda island in Lamu county.

Kenya's Leading Business Hotel is being contested by Crowne Plaza Nairobi, Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel, InterContinental Nairobi, Radisson Blu Hotel, Sarova Panafric, Sarova Stanley and Tribe Hotel.

Kenya's Leading Hotel will have Fairmont, The Norfolk Hotel, InterContinental Nairobi, Radisson Blu Hotel, Safari Park Hotel & Casino Sankara Nairobi, Sarova Stanley, Tribe Hotel, Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi and Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club competing for supremacy.

In the Hotel residences , nominees are Eden Beach Resort & Spa Palacina The Residence & The Suites and Safari Park Hotel & Casino while nominees for Kenya's leading Hotel suites has Presidential Suite @ Tribe Hotel, Presidential Suite at Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi, The Lamu Suite at Sarova Stanley

South Coast based Leopard Beach Resort & Spa is lined up alongside Malindi based Diamonds Dream of Africa, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Hemingways Watamu and Kinondo Kwetu respectively.

Kenya's Leading Safari Camp Brand has attracted the likes of Governors' Camp Collection, Heritage Hotels, Porini Safari Camps while Kenya's leading domestic carriers will be contested by AirKenya Fly540, Mombasa Air Safari, Safarilink Aviation and Tropic Air.

The Amboseli Serena has been nominated as Kenya's leading Safari Lodge. Also in the same cartergory are Elsa's Kopje, Governors Camp,Keekorok Lodge, Masai Mara ol Donyo Lodge, Ol Tukai Lodge, Sanctuary Olonana,Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge, Sarova Shaba Game Lodge, Saruni Samburu and Serena Mountain Lodge.

Kenya's Leading Tented Safari Camp &Beyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp, Angama Mara, Ashnil Mara Camp, Cottar’s 1920s Safari Camp, Elephant Pepper Camp, Encounter Mara, Fairmont Mara Safari Club, Finch Hattons, Karen Blixen Camp, Kicheche Bush Camp, Little Governors' Camp,Mahali Mzuri Mara Plains Camp, Naibor Camp, Sarova Mara Game Camp and the Severin Safari Camp ,located in Tsavo West National Park.

Kenya's Leading Inbound Tour Operator has Gamewatchers Safaris, Hemingways Expeditions, Natural World Kenya Safaris, Pollman's Tours & Safaris, Private Safaris, Somak Holidays and Twiga Tours

And Kenya's leading Travel Management Company has Carlson Wagonlit Travel Kenya, FCM Travel Solutions and HRG Kenya - Elite Travel Services.