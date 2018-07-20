Nissan hosts Mandela day Next Story
Kenya Airways and Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Kenya sign deal

By Lee Mwiti | Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 19:06 GMT +3
Kenya Airways and Fairmont Kenya will jointly marshal and position the airline as the preferred carrier into Kenya and Fairmont as the accommodation of choice for travelers coming into the country. [Courtesy]

Kenya Airways and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Kenya have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake a joint marketing strategy to promote service offerings and guest experience.

Under the agreement, Kenya Airways and Fairmont Kenya will jointly marshal and position the airline as the preferred carrier into Kenya and Fairmont as the accommodation of choice for travelers coming into the country.

 “We are combining our resources to focus on areas of synergy where our products and services are distributed as a complete package that targets to satisfy the needs of business and premium leisure travelers in Africa, United States and the United Kingdom,” said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer and Kenya Airways.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of the luxury brands of Accor Hotels, connects guests to the very best of its destinations worldwide and providing travelers with memorable travel experiences.

The partnership with Kenya Airways will give travelers a chance to experience the magic of destination Kenya with a stay at its three iconic properties; Fairmont The Norfolk, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club and Fairmont Mara Safari Club.

Guillaume Durand, Group Director Sales & Marketing, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Kenya said: “Each property is uniquely positioned to offer travelers luxury lifestyle experiences whether it’s the vibrancy of the city they crave, the calm of Mount Kenya region or the cultural and adventure allure of the Maasai Mara.”

Last month, Kenya Airways launched direct flights to Mauritius and non-stop flights to Cape Town to increase its holiday package and offer guests convenient connections from its hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as part of the broad strategy to expand its footprint across Africa.

Coste added that the partnership will enable the two businesses to create a stronger brand affection and increase convenience to customers.

“We recognize that potential customers use a hotel’s status in the decision-making process, which makes branding a more feasible way to attract guests. We are seeking ways to up-sell to current customers by offering improved and tangible products,” he said.

Axel Hauser, General Manager for Fairmont the Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club said that Fairmont Kenya’s membership of leading luxury travel associations will facilitate travel to Kenya by high-end travellers from key feeder markets.

“Fairmont is the only hotel brand with a safari circuit in Kenya recognized as a preferred supplier by Virtuoso and Signature Travel Network - leading networks

 

