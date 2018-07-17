Thugs raid Family Bank, steal money

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 11:22, Updated July 17th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Family Bank has confirmed theft in its Ruiru branch leading to loss of money

ALSO READ: The girl who survived bandits’ bullets

The lender on Tuesday said relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is currently under investigation by the Police and other government agencies. “We wish to inform our customers that our Ruiru Branch is fully operational and open for business.”

According to sources, the bank could have lost up to Sh24 million during the Saturday incident. Sh18 million in cash and 560 US dollar from the strong room and cash Sh2million from the ATM machine.

In 2017, thugs managed to steal Sh50million from the Kenya Commercial Bank, Thika branch

The burglars accessed KCB Thika Branch on Sunday, November 19, last year and removed five containers of 50-real notes, with an estimated value of Sh50 million.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

They disabled the bank's internal alarms and sensors and the burglary remained undiscovered until Monday, November 20.

Three months before the incident, the criminals rented a commercial property in Thika town and dug 120 meters beneath blocks of houses to a position beneath the bank.