Ex-US President Barack Obama sees potential in young people

President Uhuru Kenyatta receiving former US President Barack Obama in State House

SIAYA, KENYA: Former United States of America President Barack Obama has expressed hope on young generation as a solution to several problems facing the country.

Obama noted that the youth when given opportunity can hold elected leaders accountable and their voices be heard in addressing issues like corruption and negative ethnicity which has proved to be a major issue in the society.

“This is why I am here today to launch Sauti Kuu Foundation, which is a center seeking to build the youth from early stages of life and use local resources in building themselves and a better society,” he said.

He said the centre which is currently reaching out to 800 people in a week will be able to position young people to build their own livelihood. “The centre enables youth to focus on leadership, team work and empathy," he noted.

According to Sauti Kuu founders, one of the core missions of foundation is to promote sustainable economic development in the rural region of Kenya. Farming families learn to improve their financial situation and to become economically independent. The programme addresses money-management skills and conveys knowledge about environment-conscious cultivation techniques, and livestock breeding and water management. Obama's convoy to Kogelo, Siaya

Sauti Kuu also supports young people through tutoring, school sponsorship, vocational-training projects and career guidance on their way into working life.

Founder of the Foundation, Dr. Auma Obama said she will be rolling out in different parts of the country and beyond.

“This is a pilot and could be rolled out in other parts of the country, it will release the youth from begging culture,” she said

