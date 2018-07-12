New KPC line set to cut costs: Munyes Next Story
Online taxi drivers end nine-day strike

By Waweru Titus | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 23:56 GMT +3

Online taxi drivers have ended a nine-day strike after they protested poor pay.

Uber, Taxify, Little Cab, Pewin Cabs and Fone Taxi operators ended the strike after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with service providers on Wednesday.

After a lengthy meeting on Tuesday, the Ministry of Transport and digital taxi drivers agreed to sign the MoU to end the debacle.

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said the department had agreed to sign a MoU with the drivers that included a pricing structure.

“We agreed that nobody can change the pricing unilaterally. The process should be consultative and cushion drivers. A rapid response system is to be set up for rescue and security of drivers,” said Prof Maringa.

The drivers who use online taxi hailing apps claimed last week that they spend a lot of time on the road but they don’t get better compensation from the service providers.

The drivers gathered at Uhuru Park in Nairobi protesting high rates but low commission.

“We need Government to regulate online taxi companies, they are taking advantage of citizens. The Problem starts with Uber because other apps seem to be picking pricing trend from them, they need to reduce their commission,” said Judy, a taxi driver.

The Digital Taxi Association of Kenya (DTAK) represents more than 2,000 drivers.

The MOU:

[Courtesy]
[Courtesy]
[Courtesy]
[Courtesy]
[Courtesy]
[Courtesy]
[Courtesy]
RELATED TOPICS:
uber
taxify
Online taxi drivers
strike
Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa

