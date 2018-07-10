Ugandan police block planned protest against social media, mobile money tax

| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 13:57, Updated July 10th 2018 at 14:04 GMT +3

KAMPALA. UGANDA: The Ugandan police on Monday said it will not allow a planned demonstration against a recently imposed government tax on the use of social media and mobile money transactions in the east African country.

Emilian Kayima, police spokesperson, said that the organizers of the demonstration slated for Wednesday did not seek police permission as required by law.

"No one has bothered to write to us as the law (public order and management act) so demands. What do you do to people that break the law? Apprehend them," said Kayima.

Activists who include opposition legislators, artists and civil society have urged the public to come into the capital Kampala protesting the daily fee of 200 shillings (0.05 U.S. dollars) for social media use and 0.5 percent excise duty on mobile money transactions.

Telecommunication companies on July 1 started enforcing the excise duty charge on Over-The-Top services dubbed 'social media tax' and 1 percent levy on mobile money transactions.

President Yoweri Museveni later clarified that the tax on mobile money was 0.5 percent.

Museveni said the tax issue was still open to discussion. The government said it imposed the tax to increase domestic budget financing instead of depending on foreign aid which is becoming expensive.