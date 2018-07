| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 14:20, Updated July 9th 2018 at 14:23 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday due to excess liquidity in the money markets and demand from merchandise importers, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.90/101.00 per dollar, compared with 100.65/85 at Friday's close.

The weighted average interbank lending rate was quoted at 4.8646 per cent on Friday, down from 5.4492 during the previous session.