Polycarp Igathe confirmed as Equity Group chief commercial officer

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 07:57, Updated July 5th 2018 at 08:12 GMT +3

Polycarp Igathe, ex-Nairobi County Deputy Governor

NAIROBI, KENYA: Equity has confirmed the appointment of former Nairobi County Deputy Governor Ploycarp Igathe as the new Group chief commercial officer.

Polycarp was the second Deputy Governor of Nairobi County, under the devolved government unit before his resignation from the post in January 2018 after falling out with Governor Mike Sonko.

The Group has also appointed Julius Kayoboke as the Group Director in charge of Customer Experience and Product Management.

Julius was the immediate former Marketing Director of Heineken in Rwanda since 2001.

The two executives take up their new roles in Equity Group Plc, following approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

Mr. Igathe is a accomplished corporate executive, seasoned in overseeing large commercial enterprises in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and with a remarkable track record of success in spearheading business growth and product development.

He has served as CEO of leading blue chip corporate entities in Kenya and Eastern Africa, namely Coca-Cola SABCO, Africa Online, EABL, Haco Industries, Wines of the World, Tiger Brands International and Vivo Energy and has served as non-executive chairman and board member in several commercial and public-sector entities.

Mr. Igathe said: “Am lucky and thrilled to join an outstanding and exceptional team of professionals at the iconic Equity Group Holdings Plc. renowned for delivery of socio-economic prosperity in Africa. The group is powered by a peerless economic engine, fueled by financial technology, social impact investment & inclusive, customer-focused financial services."

He added: “I have been privileged to serve as chairman Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA), Director & Trustee of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and as elected second Governor of the Nairobi City County. I am therefore glad to offer my networks and experience in the Eastern Africa private sector scene to grow the Equity brand in the corporate segment of the market.”

In a dramatic move, Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe quit his position early this year and attributed it to his own failure to win the trust of his boss, Governor Mike Sonko.

The move lifted the lid on the uneasy relationship between the pair that has been running the affairs of Kenya’s capital city.

“Dear Nairobians, it is with heavy heart that I resign my seat as the deputy governor of Nairobi City County,” he said in a short 48 word message sent to newsrooms. Three hours to the surprise resignation, Mr Igathe was sitting pretty in a live TV set defending his stint. “I regret having failed to earn the trust of the governor to enable me drive administration and management of the county,” he said a statement.

