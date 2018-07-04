Ten African nations face Sh100 trillion infrastructure funding gap Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Drug use in Kenya's coast communities up as West-bound heroin flows through

By Reuters | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 11:22, Updated July 4th 2018 at 11:26 GMT +3

Heroin use is increasing in Kenya’s coastal communities as international traffickers use them as a transit point for drugs bound from Afghanistan to the West, creating health and social problems, a European Union-funded report said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Police smoke out man with 613 rolls of bhang

The port cities of Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu have been particularly hard hit in recent years, it said.

Health risks include contracting HIV and Hepatitis C, according to a senior analyst on the research team, Simone Haysom.

Drug users were also becoming marginalized in their communities. In Mombasa, some people accused of drug use had been stoned, burned or murdered in mob attacks, he said.

The growing drug problem was also denting the image of a region better known as a tourist destination for its sun and beaches.

The research was based on hundreds of interviews conducted in East and Southern Africa but it did not include figures showing the scale of the increase in drug use.

Researcher Ciara Aucoin said the region’s high youth unemployment made it particularly susceptible to drug abuse and its attendant crime.

“That combination of poverty, youth bulge, and unemployment leads to this powderkeg...in terms of drugs and violence,” Aucoin said.

ALSO READ: Teenager arrested with bhang

RELATED TOPICS:
Drug abuse
Heroine
Coccaine

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

State pleads with court to jail Sh28 million heroin suspects

State pleads with court to jail Sh28 million heroin suspects

Uhuru rescues Githeri Man as he goes to rehab

Uhuru rescues Githeri Man as he goes to rehab

Widow arrested with bhang worth over Sh1m

Widow arrested with bhang worth over Sh1m

How children, the disabled traffic drugs at border

How children, the disabled traffic drugs at border

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited