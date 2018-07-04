Dilemma as sacked workers decline to pick termination letters

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 08:30, Updated July 4th 2018 at 08:33 GMT +3

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo

KISUMU, KENYA: Kisumu County Government is in dilemma after casual workers who were sacked on Monday rejected their termination letters.

The workers demanded that they be given the termination letters by the Public Service Board which employed them, as opposed to the Director of Human Resource.

ALSO READ: Bitter rivals: Nyong’o and Outa turn guns on each other

On Monday, county government officials tried in vain to convince the workers to sign a termination agreement, before they can pick their letters.

The workers instead stormed out and matched to the Public Service Board office, where they demanded an explanation on the nature of being relieved of jobs.

According to those who spoke to the Standard on condition of anonymity, they were being coerced to sign the letters, a situation which would give way for employment of new people on same terms.

“I was employed by the Public Service Board two and a half years ago, and I was surprised when I was verbally informed by my supervisor not to report to work on July 1,” said a casual worker in the revenue collection department.

The chairman Kenya County Government Workers Union Nyanza Chapter Charles said they were monitoring the situation with the aim of taking legal action against the county government.

Opiyo said casual workers who have served for more than one year are entitled to employment on permanent terms, and that the union will ensure those affected get justice.

“Let the county government be advised that the law is clear on protecting workers, and we will not allow them to victimize people on political grounds,” said Opiyo.

He said the union will today (Wednesday) send a demand letter to the county government, and should there be no positive action, they will head to court.

ALSO READ: ODM officials demand special seats in county

“We are ready to defend our people. We know they were employed in the previous regime and they may be victims of political realignments,” he said.

He called on those affected by the action to report to the union office, so as to allow the officials take appropriate action.

“As we speak we are handling the matter but there is not much I can say now. We will inform you in due time all that pertains to the matter,” she said.

Meanwhile the workers who have since been dispossessed of their equipment have been congregating at Kenyatta Sports Ground every morning to chat way forward.