Kericho residents now claim parts of Kisumu County

KERICHO, KENYA: A boundary dispute is brewing between Kericho and Kisumu County.

The Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders on Tuesday drew the battle lines on the ground by demanding the redrawing of the boundary between Kericho and Kisumu County.

Paul Leleitto, the council of elder’s chairman argued that historical maps indicate that areas in Kisumu County such as Chemelil and Muhuroni were originally located in Kericho.

The disputed areas are sugar cane growing zones and are location of Chemelil and Muhuroni Sugar Company.

“There is no dispute about it, Chemelil and Muhuroni were hived off from Kericho during the redrawing of the country’s maps,” he said.

Leleitto, a retired African Gospel Church (AGC) Bishop petitioned the national government to step into the matter and restore the original boundaries.

“Governor Paul Chepkwony and his Kisumu counterpart Prof Anyang Nyongo should enter into talks in order to ensure the matter is amicably resolved,” he said.

Kumutai Chelule, a resident of Soin ward and a local historian traced the redrawing of boundaries between the two counties to the British colonial government during the construction of the old railway line from Mombasa to Kisumu.

“When the British colonialist arrived in rift valley, they chose to settle in between the Kipsigis, the Nandi and the Luo by settling on a land which stretched from Londiani to Chemelil,” he said.

Chelule added that the British also settled members of the Luo community at Chemelil due to the perennial flooding in their original home areas.

“Even the meaning of the other area we are claiming; Muhuroni, is derived from a plant known as morongiot in Kalenjin,” said Chelule.

Already a border row is simmering between Nandi County and Kisumu with Nandi claiming claiming upto seven towns in neighbouring Kisumu County.

Nandi County wants the National Land Commission to re-adjust its common border to place Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani, Kibigori, Kibos, Koru and Kopere within its borders.