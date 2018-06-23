Firm distances itself from fake stamps report

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

An Indian firm awarded a tender to supply secure standardisation mark stickers and stamps has denied reports that it is doing shoddy work leading to proliferation of fake products in the market.

Madras Security Printers now says fake standardisation stickers allegedly being used in the market did not originate from their firm.

Reacting to reports alluding to a well-orchestrated scheme by unscrupulous traders to evade quality checks by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), the firm maintained that the stickers they make are in line with tender specifications.

“All Import Standardisation Marks are made as per the specifications in the tender. Fakes may be present in the market but they do not originate from us. Consumers should authenticate the overt security features on the marks such as the country map of Kenya which changes colour from black to green,” said Madras’ Senior Manager Ramachandran Natarajan.

Speaking to Saturday Standard, the officials of the company said they had provided additional security features on product stickers above the tender requirements.

Kebs had floated the sticker tender in January 2015. Madras Security Printers Private, Systemedia Technologies, Sintel Security Printers Solutions, Pinnacore Printers, SICPA Security Solutions SA and De La Rue were the bidders.

Surveillance

“All our products are manufactured using state-of-the-art equipment. Our systems are fully secure,” Natarajan said. “We operate inside Kebs premises that has several access control technologies. The encoding centres are under surveillance.”

The reaction came amid reports of contraband sugar worth millions of shillings being impounded in Webuye and Eastleigh.

“It is important to note that the Kebs marks present on the counterfeit sugar that may have been netted are all standardisation marks. These marks are not manufactured by Madras Security Printers. We only manufacture the Import Standardisation Marks,” the firm added.

