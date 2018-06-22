BREAKING NEWS
Omollo, Ndubai finally to be bailed out
ERC raises alarm over increase in cases of fuel contamination

By Fredrick Obura | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 09:05, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 09:13 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Energy Regulatory Commission has raised alarm over increasing cases of fuel adulteration across the country.

On Friday, the regulator asked motorists to be extra vigilant and report cases of jerking, loss of engine power and excessive smoke from the vehicle’s exhaust after fuelling.

“For ease of records and evidence, the commission urges motorists paying for fuel in cash to always obtain a receipt while those paying by use of mobile money platforms to always retain the confirmation of payment message,” said the commission.

Earlier the body issued tough warning to petroleum transporters in a strategy aimed at curbing fuel adulteration.

The industry regulator warned that companies whose road tankers will be found transporting adulterated petroleum products or parked in unlicensed petroleum storage facilities shall have their operating licenses revoked.

 Further, petroleum road tanker drivers parking vehicles in unlicensed petroleum storage facility or driving carelessly while transporting petroleum products shall be banned from transporting any petroleum products.

