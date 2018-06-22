Ketepa woos tea lovers with specialty tea outlets

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

A cup of tea

Kenya Tea Packers Limited has launched a specialty tea outlet in Nairobi.

The outlet will serve various flavours, including green, purple and white teas.

The Ketepa Tea House aims to woo tea drinkers as it seeks to popularise local consumption of the beverage that is among Kenya’s highest foreign exchange earners.

Located at KTDA Farmers Building on Tom Mboya Street, the restaurant will target both low and high-income earners. Ketepa Managing Director Albert Otochi hinted at rolling out more outlets in Nairobi and other towns.

“We want to make tea attractive to young people by continuously innovating our offering so that it can resonate with millennials as well as other classes of consumers,” he said during the launch yesterday.

Mr Otochi said as the company marked 40 years since its start in 1978, it would seek to move into the next phase by riding on innovation to improve tea consumption to over one kilogramme a person annually.

The next outlet is set to be opened on Koinange Street, with Ketepa eyeing about 15 per cent growth in tea consumption.

“We want to be at the forefront of driving tea consumption,” Otochi said.