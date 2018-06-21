Infinix releases a new 20MP selfie phone

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 11:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 16:12 GMT +3

Infinix Mobility spent the better part of late last year and early this year investing in innovation to deliver new amazing products that will change the Smartphone market significantly. HOT S3 launched today, has a 20MP SONY sensor selfie camera with the ability to capture clear selfies in low light conditions. It has the efficient Qualcomm snapdragon as its core processor, giving it better capacity for heavy graphics.

The Kenya unveil of the HOT S3, took place at the Safaricom I&M. It will be exclusive to Safaricom and select Safaricom Dealer outlets and will retail at a price of Ksh. 18,999. It is available in Topaz Blue, Sandstone Black and Blush Gold.

HOT S3 comes with a superior selfie camera at a price that is more than generous in its category. Low light has always been a huge challenge for selfies, HOT S3 is well equipped for this with a TRIPLE solution.

f/2.0 big aperture; a bigger aperture for clear selfies 4 in 1 big pixel; 4 in 1 technology enlarges the pixel size for better light sensation in low-light conditions Dual flash & soft light; With dual flash light in the front, it can help with light compensation in low light conditions, Infinix S3 has a dual flash light with 3 levels of brightness

The key target markets are the emerging markets in Africa, Middle East, South America and Asia regions, with its main target group being mostly young people between 18 and 25 years. Using the AndroidTM 8.0 (Oreo) operating system, the device is well balanced in its execution of various processes.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Infinix Brand Manager Mr. Zhang said, “300 million photos on Instagram have been tagged with the selfie label. The powerful selfie camera on this device guarantees you a perfect selfie, no matter how poor the light condition is. This smartphone is meant for the young and tech savvy people, who want to share their lives and style with the world. They will get the most of everything to share their stories.”

HOT S3 comes with a 5.7” 18:9 Infinity screen, a 20MP SONY sensor selfie camera and 13MP rear camera adopting a PDAF 80-degree wide angle, a Qualcomm snapdragon processor, Face Unlock capability, a 4000mAh battery capacity and a youthful and fashionable body, it’s also lighter with a good metal texture.

INFINIX HOT S3 selfie camera is unrivalled in its price segment, it is an expert in color and light capture, so you are able to achieve true color photos. The images captured by INFINIX HOT S3 will be satisfactory even to the most stringent of selfie taking slay queens.

There is also the Face Unlock feature that can be unlocked at a glance. To top it all up, there is the 4000MAh power battery to sustain operations all day long, making HOT S3 quite a real catch.

HOT S3 Specifications:

Network: 4G/3G/2G, Dual Nano SIM

OS: AndroidTM 8.0(Oreo), Hummingbird XOS 3.2

Display: 5.7” + 2.5D, 18;9 Ratio,

Dimensions: 153*72.8*8.4mm

Processor: Qualcomm SD430

Battery: 4000mAh non-removable

Memory: 32GB+3GB

Sensors: WIFI/ BT/G-SENSOR/E-COMPASS

Camera: 20M FF with Dual-flash light, 13M AF with Dual-flash light

Video: 3GP/ MP4 / AVI / WEBM