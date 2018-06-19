Chinese contractor starts track laying on Sh150 billion railway to Naivasha

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 08:51, Updated June 19th 2018 at 08:56 GMT +3

SGR contractor lays the track on the second section from Nairobi to Naivasha. [Courtesy]

The laying of the track for second phase of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) started Monday, kicking off in earnest the construction of the extension of the new railway to Naivasha.

China Communications Construction Company, the contractors of the Nairobi – Naivasha section, said construction of the line is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

The firm through its affiliate China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has been undertaking some work on the railway, including construction of the 4.5km SGR tunnel in Embulbul, Ngong.

It has also erected beams along the route on the tracts of land that are already available.

“Construction works have progressed smoothly and the project is on time. Today’s launch of track-laying and erecting girders signifies the project will transition from civil works to the next stage,” said CRBC Chairman Lu Shan.

The 120km phase will terminate in Naivasha and will be the first of the three segments that make up the second phase of the SGR construction that is expected to extend to Kisumu and terminate at Malaba.

Both ends

Steve Zhao, the contractor’s spokesperson said the erection of the beams and subsequent laying of the rail sleepers will be done from both ends of the line.

He further added that construction of the railway stations is already underway at Ongata Rongai, Ngong and Suswa.

“We are also on course to complete the 4.5km Ngong tunnel in August, the first and longest railway tunnel in the country,” said Mr Zhao.

The phase to Naivasha will cost Sh150 billion, which will be financed using a loan from the Exim Bank of China. A further Sh350 billion is expected to be spent in the extension of the railway to Kisumu.

Together with the Sh327 billion spent on the Mombas-Nairobi leg, extending the railway to Kisumu will cost an estimated Sh800 billion. In the first two phases, China has financed 90 per cent of the project.