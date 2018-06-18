Advantech Tech company launches farming App

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 17:47 GMT +3

Moses Wanjal student but also does indigenious vegetables of ' suga' farming at his home in Bungoma county. ON 06/06/2018( Jenipher Wachie, Standard)

Consulting firm Advantech has launched a farming concept dubbed ‘Farming as Business’ where it will use technology to empower small-scale farmers across East Africa.

The technology is able to collect aerial images from satellites, which will be used to advise farmers appropriately.

“Data plays a key role in farming and that’s why through our technology App, we are able to collect data from all the small-scale farmers in Tanzania where we have piloted the project” said Managing Director Joseph Waruingi.