Wine tasting spices up Kajiado County tourism offerings

White wine

Kajiado County is widening its offerings to visitors with the launch of wine tasting to attract tourists.

Many Kenyans are taking interest in wine tasting with some venturing into the activity as full time job to promote the same as a tourism activity.

“Wine tasting is a fun experience, it’s a great opportunity that unites people of different cultures,” says Richard Mwangi, a director at Leleshwa Getaway located along glass lane, Oloosirkon area in Kajiado County.

The facility hopes to lure tourists, both domestic and international, to its wine tasting events. Last month, the facility hosted over 100 guests who included foreign tourists to participate in its inaugural wine tasting activity.

“Last month Leleshwa getaway hosted its first wine extravaganza that saw wine lovers both local and international come together to celebrate wines from across the world,” said Mwangi.

Flight path

Wanjiru Mureithi of Winenjiru, the company that curated the wine list for Leleshwa Getaway, said they aim at giving clients a platform to share wine experiences through various activities such as wine tasting, wine tourism, wine shows and wine classes. “The Leleshwa getaway wine journey is almost a text book story and we are happy to have been part of the journey,” said Ms Mureithi.

Mwangi said they plan to expand their accommodation capacity to 40 rooms and have the wine tasting festival every February and September.

“What makes us unique as a getaway is the fact that we are adjacent to Nairobi National park and also under the flight path to JKIA which makes us a plane spotters’ paradise,” he said.

“Our dream is to have the biggest wine selection not just catering to our immediate and domestic market but also meet the needs of international tourists. Kenyans are going far in search of value for quality wines. Our next wine extravaganza in September will showcase wines from over 30 nations.”

